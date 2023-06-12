Pat Sajak announces retirement from 'Wheel of Fortune' hosting gig

The 76-year-old has hosted the popular game show for decades alongside Vanna White.

LOS ANGELES — Pat Sajak, the longtime host of the popular syndicated game show "Wheel of Fortune," announced Monday that the upcoming 41st season will be his last.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months," Sajak shared on Twitter. "Many thanks to you all."

He also quipped: "(If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Sajak, 76, has presided over the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show's first host when it debuted in 1975.

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host, and received a lifetime achievement award in 2011 with "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

Along with Vanna White, who joined the show in 1982, Sajak has been a television mainstay. The show soon shifted to a syndication and aired in the evening in many markets, becoming one of the most successful game shows in history. Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television.

It's not clear whether White will remain with the show.

"Wheel of Fortune" remains one of the most popular programs on network television, averaging millions of daily viewers and a maintaining a passionate fan base.