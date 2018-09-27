The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they have signed safety Eric Reid, the second player to kneel during the national anthem after Colin Kaepernick, to a one-year contract.

Reid, 26, became a free agent this offseason after five years with the San Francisco 49ers. He was the first player to protest during the national anthem alongside Kaepernick in 2016 — demonstrations that they and others have described as a means of protesting police brutality and racial inequality.

"Eric has been a starting safety in the NFL and has played at a high level throughout his career," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. "After we put (safety) Da’Norris Searcy on injured reserve, Ron (Rivera) and I discussed our options, and Eric was at the top of our list. He is a physical safety with good ball skills and play-making ability."

Reid, like Kaepernick, has previously filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that league owners had colluded to keep him out of the NFL in the wake of his decision to protest.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played alongside Kaepernick and Reid in San Francisco, had called on the Panthers to sign the safety earlier this week.

