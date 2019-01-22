NEW YORK — The Oscars still don't have a host, but on Tuesday morning, they'll at least have nominees.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will unveil nominations to the 91st Oscars on Tuesday morning at 8:20 a.m. EST from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. The nominations, to be announced by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross, will be livestreamed globally at Oscars.com, Oscars.org and on the academy's digital platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
The Oscars this year are on on Sunday, February 24 on ABC. The show will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.
Here is the list of the 2019 nominees.
Best Picture
Actress in a Leading Role
Actor in a Leading Role
Directing
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Greenbook
Adam Driver, Blackkklansmen
Sam Elliot, A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Adapted Screenplay
Original Screenplay
Cinematography
Production Design
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Film Editing
Blackkklansmen
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Greenbook
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Animated Feature Film
Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Margeurite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
Blackkklansmen
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
Visual Effects
Makeup and Hairstyling
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
The Associated Press contributed to this report.