NEW YORK — The Oscars still don't have a host, but on Tuesday morning, they'll at least have nominees.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will unveil nominations to the 91st Oscars on Tuesday morning at 8:20 a.m. EST from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. The nominations, to be announced by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross, will be livestreamed globally at Oscars.com, Oscars.org and on the academy's digital platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The Oscars this year are on on Sunday, February 24 on ABC. The show will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.

Here is the list of the 2019 nominees. Keep checking back as the categories are filled in live.

Best Picture

Actress in a Leading Role

Actor in a Leading Role

Directing

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Greenbook

Adam Driver, Blackkklansmen

Sam Elliot, A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Cinematography

Production Design

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing

Blackkklansmen

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Greenbook

Vice

Foreign Language Film

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Animated Feature Film

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Margeurite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

Blackkklansmen

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

Visual Effects

Makeup and Hairstyling

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.