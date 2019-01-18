CYPRESS, Texas — One woman is dead and one person was injured Thursday night after a shooting in the parking lot of a Cypress church, according to KHOU in Texas

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church at 11507 Huffmeister Road.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies said one woman died, and the other victim is in critical condition. They said there are no other injuries at this time, and the scene at the church is "under control."

Deputies are searching for the suspect described as a black male in his early 60s.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.