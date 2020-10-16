'Nodding lady' behind Trump at town hall gets Twitter's attention

In last week's vice presidential debate, it was the fly on Mike Pence's head. In President Donald Trump's town hall Thursday, the big distraction catching everyone's eye was the woman sitting behind Trump repeatedly nodding her head.
During the socially-distanced town hall in Miami, aired on NBC, a woman in a red mask seated behind Trump (over his left shoulder when the camera was facing him) was nodding in apparent agreement with Trump through most of the event. It was mixed with an occasional head shake.
At one point, she appeared to give a thumbs up.
In addition to the usual fact-checking of campaign events, people on social media wanted to know who was this #noddinglady?
Some said Nodding Lady was the Pence "fly" of the event.
Another person compared her to "Left Shark," the infamous shark dancer from Katy Perry's Super Bowl XLIX halftime performance.
Some even claimed she was a plant by the campaign. Savannah Guthrie, who moderated the town hall, said the people in the sparse crowd were a mix of undecided voters, Trump supporters and Democratic nominee Joe Biden supporters.
Another woman also got attention Thursday night for complimenting Trump's smile.
"I have to say you have a great smile," Paulette Dale told Trump.
"Thank you," Trump said with a big grin on his face.
"You're so handsome when you smile," Dale added, which prompted Trump to smile wider.
Dale was identified as a registered Republican who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and is leaning toward voting for Biden.