LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.J. Abrams says he will use unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher in the next "Star Wars" film to give the latest trilogy a "satisfying conclusion."

Lucasfilm and writer-director Abrams announced Friday that footage of Fisher shot for 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" will be used in the ninth film in the space opera's core trilogies about the Skywalker family.

"We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Filming is scheduled to begin Wednesday in London.

Fisher died in 2016 after she finished work on "The Last Jedi."

Friday's announcement also confirmed that Billy Dee Williams will be returning to the franchise as Lando Calrissian, a hero of the rebellion who hasn't been seen in the latest trilogy.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, will also appear in the film.

