NYC mayor buys Florida billboards to denounce 'Parental rights in Education' bill

The billboards targeting what critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill are part of a campaign to invite Floridians to move to New York, the mayor's office says.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — New York City's mayor is launching a digital billboard and ad campaign to denounce the passage of Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill — HB 1557 — and invite Floridians to move to New York.

Mayor Eric Adams said the campaign will reaffirm his "commitment and unconditional support for the LGBTQ+ community," his office explained in a press release. Adams called the new Florida law "shameful" and of "extremist culture."

The billboards will go up in five Florida cities: Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law on March 28. The law prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade, “or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

BREAKING: @NYCMayor announces a new digital billboard campaign in five Florida markets denouncing the hateful #DontSayGay law and inviting Floridians to move to New York. https://t.co/kPB7J7vJoU pic.twitter.com/1Dqbxmzqjo — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 4, 2022

Mayor Adams said New York City is doubling down on its commitment to preserve the right to free speech and building a city that welcomes all people, "regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity."

"Today, we say to the families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination that you will always have a home in New York City," Adams said.

DeSantis released a statement in response to New York City's mayor's campaign. It reads:

"Thousands of New Yorkers have moved to Florida since the pandemic began, and I doubt many will leave Florida because they’re so upset about the lack of classroom instruction on gender theory and sexuality for children in grades K-3.

"Mayor Adams is doing Florida a favor. If anyone is so upset about our governor defending parental rights that they want to leave Florida for a crime-ridden socialist dystopia, our state will be better off without them. In fact, the mayor should pay for their flights to NYC!

"If Mayor Adams feels that political grandstanding is the best way to spend city funds, instead of addressing the real problems the city is struggling with, the taxpayers of New York may have their own thoughts to share with him."

New York City Department of Education Chancellor David C. Banks said the state's educators work every day to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for LGBTQ+ youth.