SiriusXM announces Neil Young channel after Spotify agrees to remove music

Neil Young requested Spotify remove his music to protest what he called the company's decision to allow COVID-19 misinformation to spread on its service.

One day after Spotify said it would grant Neil Young's request to have his music pulled from the streaming service, SiriusXM announced it is resuming Neil Young Radio for a limited time.

The veteran rock star made the request of Spotify over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.

“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.

Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”

On Thursday, SirusXM announced a limited-run return of Neil Young Radio. It's now on SirusXM's Deep Tracks Channel 27 for seven days. It will also stream for a month on the SXM App.

Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from Spotify, where he had more than six million monthly listeners, according to his Spotify home page.

Spotify airs the popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” where last month the comedian interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist who has become a hero in the anti-vaccine community. Malone has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation and has falsely suggested that millions of people have been hypnotized into believing that the vaccines work to prevent serious disease.

Spotify said in a statement that “we have detailed content policies in place and we've removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.”

The company says it has a team of experts that reviews content, and it's removed if the information presented can cause harm or pose a direct threat to public health. False suggestions that injecting bleach could fight the virus, that COVID-19 wasn't real or that vaccines could be deadly were among those removed from the platform.

Spotify would not comment on Rogan's podcast.

Young said that many of Spotify's listeners are hearing misleading information about COVID. They're young, “impressionable and easy to swing to the wrong side of the truth,” he said.

“These young people believe Spotify would never present grossly unfactual information,” he said. “They unfortunately are wrong. I knew I had to try to point that out.”

He said he appreciated his record company, Warner Brothers, standing behind him, since Spotify is responsible for 60 percent of his music being streamed all over the world. He said it was “a huge loss for my record company to absorb.”