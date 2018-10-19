Forget chicken tenders and macaroni and cheese. Students at a Nebraska school ate kangaroo meat for lunch earlier this month.

When kids at Potter-Dix Public Schools in Potter, Nebraska lined up for bowls of chili on Oct. 10, they probably thought the meat inside was just beef. But according to a letter to students and parents from the school’s superintendent, the chili actually contained a mixture of beef and kangaroo meat.

Apparently the head cook, Kevin Frei, added kangaroo meat because it’s very lean and nutritious, the statement said. Frei no longer works for the district, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

After receiving complaints from parents, superintendent Mike Williams said kangaroo meat won’t be served again and apologized for “the anxiety and any harm that this caused.”

“If a family wants to eat exotic foods, they can do so on their own time – not at school,” said Williams in a statement.

It’s unclear how parents and students discovered kangaroo meat was included in the chili.

