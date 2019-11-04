NASA released the results results of a study on twin astronauts to see what affects long-term spaceflight may have on the human body. The results were released Tuesday in "Science."

The study is the first of its kind, and provides a critical foundation for NASA's plans for a manned mission to Mars.

Retired astronaut Scott Kelly spent 340 days in low-Earth orbit on the International Space Station while his identical twin brother, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, stayed on Earth.

Their genetic similarities allowed scientists to have a control group so they could study what changes Scott Kelly went through during his long-duration mission. Blood and urine samples were shipped back to Earth via resupply rockets for the duration of the experiment.

A team of 10 scientists worked on the study. They found a small change in Scott's gene expression and a flattening of his eyeball and thickening of the retinal nerve in his eyes. Additionally, Scott lost bone density. These changes have been consistent with what has been seen in other astronauts who have spent extended amounts of time in space.

Astronauts who spend long stretches in space have been known to develop vision problems due to Space-Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome, or SANS. SANS could be the result of exposure to microgravity, but it could also be a genetic disposition.

Heart disease such as atherosclerosis, where fatty deposits clog the arteries, have also been reported in astronauts after long space flights.

Scientists also found that spaceflight affected the ratio of Scott's gut bacteria. The diversity of types of bacteria did not change, however.

Perhaps one of the most interesting results from the study were related to aging. Scientists measured and compared the size of telomeres in both twins. These are protective caps at the ends of human chromosomes. They grow shorter over time until they can no longer divide, and have been the subject of many anti-aging studies. Along with time, stress can also cause telomeres to shorten faster.

While Mark and Scott's telomeres were at a similar length before the study, Scott's telomeres were longer than Mark's at every point tested, contrary to researchers' predictions. Once Scott returned to earth however, his telomeres rapidly shortened.

Many of the changes seen in the study were temporary, and changed when Scott returned to earth.