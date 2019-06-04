NASA released images Thursday showing what the Curiosity rover saw on Mars during two solar eclipse events in March.

The remarkable images came from the rover's Mast Camera, with a solar filter that allowed it to look directly at the sun. The filter works like how eclipse glasses allow people here on Earth to see eclipses without hurting their eyes.

The best pictures from the set showed the Martian moon Phobos crossing in front of the sun on March 26, 2019. It was the 2,359th Martian day of Curiosity's mission.

The entire eclipse lasted about 35 seconds and NASA sped up the images to create an animation of the solar event.

The rover also spotted the smaller Mars moon, Deimos, crossing in front of the sun on Sunday, March 17.

It's not the first time Curiosity, and NASA's other rovers, have spotted solar eclipses on Mars. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, each eclipse helps researchers fine-tune their understanding of each moon's orbit around the red planet.

An image captured by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows the Martian moon Phobos as it crossed in front of the sun on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

In total, NASA's Mars rovers have observed Photos eclipsing the sun about 40 times and observed Deimos eclipsing the sun about eight times.