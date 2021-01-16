Georgia woman, mother of man arrested with zip ties at US Capitol arrested

11Alive has received court documents confirming that Eric Munchel and his mother, Lisa Marie Eisenhart, now face charges in connection to the Capitol riot.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Authorities now say the mother of a man with Georgia connections who made headlines as the "zip tie guy" during a riot at the U.S. Capitol has now been arrested.

11Alive has received court documents confirming that Eric Munchel and his mother, Lisa Marie Eisenhart, now face charges of conspiracy, civil disorders, restricted building or grounds, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

The complaint with arrest warrants was assigned on Friday. A tweet by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee reveals that Eisenhart was taken into custody by FBI agents in Nashville on Saturday afternoon.

In a previously unsealed affidavit, federal prosecutors accused Munchel of unlawfully entering the U.S. Senate Chamber during the Capitol Breach.

New documents suggest that there is probable cause to believe both Munchel and Eisenhart "knowingly and willfully conspiring with persons known and unknown" to violate the law.

Documents also show that both Munchel and Eisenhart had a physical address in Fort Myers, Florida in common and a post-office box in Blue Ridge, Georgia. Documents also show that Eisenhart rented a hotel in D.C. using a Georgia driver's license on Jan. 4 and checked out on Jan. 7.

