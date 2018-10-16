COLUMBIA — The Maury County Sheriff's' Office on Tuesday continued to investigate after four children and their mother were found dead at their Columbia home.

The family died in an apparent murder-suicide on Monday night, according to Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper.

A family member found the bodies in the 1000 block of Carters Creek Pike in Columbia. First responders arrived around 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Maury County Fire Department's Facebook post.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland speaks to reporters after four children and their mother were found dead at a home, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Columbia, Tenn. The family died in an apparent murder-suicide. (Photo: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean)

"It’s a beautiful home, and nothing would indicate otherwise except for what has happened here this afternoon,” said Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland, who added that there were no previous reports of violence at the Columbia address.

As of Tuesday morning, authorities had not released the family's identity.

The children who died, three girls and one boy, were all home schooled, according to Rowland.

“They still have impacts in this community, people care and love them," Rowland said.

The sheriff said the scene on Carters Creek Pike ranks as one of the saddest he’s ever seen.

“No matter what a husband and wife, no matter what their struggles may be, you still have children involved,” Rowland said. “You have a father here that is a victim of this as well.”

(Photo: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean)

The Maury County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting deaths and does not believe that there is a threat to the community at this time.

"I’d ask our community to lift the rest of this family and friends up in prayer and be respectful of the family as well because they’re victims in this, and they’re going to have to learn how to deal with this and live life without their loved ones," said Rowland.

