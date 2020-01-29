British Airways halted all flights to China and American Airlines suspended Los Angeles flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing as efforts to contain a new virus intensifies.

Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia are reducing the number of flights to China. British Airways said Wednesday it is immediately suspending all flights to and from mainland China after the U.K. government warned against unnecessary travel to the country.

China has cut off access to Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further. American cited plunging travel demand to the region from the West Coast.

The Associated Press reports that Air India and South Korea's budget carrier Seoul Air have halted flights to China as well. Indonesia's Lion Air says it plans to impose the same restrictions.

More people in China have now been confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus than were sickened by the SARS outbreak in China in 2002-2003. That means the number of confirmed cases has now jumped to at least 5,974 which has surpassed the 5,327 cases in mainland China from SARS. The coronavirus has now killed over 130 people.

China has cut off access to the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. The U.S. has not put travel restrictions into place, but Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said, “it’s important to not take anything off the table."

The CDC will update the public Wednesday afternoon.