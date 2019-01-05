An Arizona mother is speaking out after she says her daughter came home from daycare one day with more than two dozen bite marks on her body.

Alice Martin told KVOA she immediately noticed her 15-month-old daughter was acting fussier than normal, but didn't understand why until she went to give her a bath.

That's when she discovered more than 25 bite marks across her child's back, shoulder and arms.

She told KOLD News 13 that the "stomach-turning" discovery made her "both angry and sad at the same time."

To make matters worse, Martin said no one from her daughter's daycare, Creative Beginnings Preschool in Tucson, even notified her about it.

Martin posted her story on Facebook and as of Tuesday night, her post has been shared more than 10,000 times.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed to KOLD that officials made an initial report on Feb. 26, on the day the incident occurred. Investigators said the bites appeared to be from another child.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed to Fox News that it is working with law enforcement to investigate.

KOLD News 13 reached out to the daycare and a woman said the facility had spoken with "the department" and that the claims are unsubstantiated, but they weren't going to comment further.

Martin told News 4 Tucson she just wants other parents to know what happened to her daughter.

“It shouldn’t happen ever. Is kind of my feeling so if anything can be done to keep this from happening to someone else,” Martin said to KVOA.