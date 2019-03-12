Residents of a Mississippi city are protesting a large pothole in their neighborhood by decorating it with holiday cheer.

The Enterprise-Journal reports residents of McComb’s Edgewood neighborhood have topped the pothole and its yellow traffic cone with tinsel, spray-painted pinecones, white leaves and what appear to be holly berries. The newspaper says residents plan to add lights and presents in the hopes of drawing the city’s attention.

RELATED: Peloton faces social media backlash for new holiday ad

RELATED: Christmas tree shopping is harder than ever, thanks to climate change and demographics

RELATED: All the holiday movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2019

It’s unclear how long the pothole has gone unattended by the city or what drove residents to start cheerfully protesting it recently.

In this Nov. 29, 2019 photo, a decorated road cone stands at a pothole in the Edgewood neighborhood of McComb, Miss. Residents of the Mississippi city are protesting the large pothole in their neighborhood by decorating it with holiday cheer. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

AP