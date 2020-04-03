WASHINGTON — The Justice Department says a Defense Department contract linguist has been charged with giving classified information, including the names of American intelligence assets, to a Lebanese national with ties to Hezbollah.

Federal prosecutors accuse Mariam Taha Thompson, formerly of Rochester, Minnesota, of turning over information that placed in danger the lives of those intelligence assets and American military personnel.

Thompson, 61, is due in court later Wednesday.

She was arrested last week at an overseas U.S. military facility on the espionage-related allegation. At the time she had been working as a contract linguist and held a Top Secret government security clearance.

Prosecutors say that during a six-week period starting in late December, when U.S. airstrikes targeted Iranian-backed forces in Iraq, Thompson repeatedly accessed dozens of files that she had no need to review.

“While in a war zone, the defendant allegedly gave sensitive national defense information, including the names of individuals helping the United States, to a Lebanese national located overseas,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “If true, this conduct is a disgrace, especially for someone serving as a contractor with the United States military. This betrayal of country and colleagues will be punished.”