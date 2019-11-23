Mikaela Shiffrin has set the all-time World Cup record for most slalom wins by any skier after earning her 41st career victory in the discipline at the season-opening race on Saturday.

The American beat the 32-year-old best mark from Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 40 slaloms between 1974 and 1987. Shiffrin amassed her total in just seven years, having won her first race in December 2012.

Shiffrin, the 2014 Olympic and four-time world champion, has held the women’s record since passing Marlies Raich’s tally of 35 slalom wins a year ago.

On Saturday, Shiffrin came from behind to defeat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia in the traditional first slalom of the season in Finnish Lapland.

Vlhova, runner-up to three-time champion Shiffrin in the overall standings last season, led by 0.13 seconds after the opening run but failed to finish her second run after the American had posted the fastest time for her 61st career win overall.

