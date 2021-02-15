Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn, Ted Ligety records at world championships

Mikaela Shiffrin is now the most decorated American in Alpine World Ski Championships history...and she's still got two events left.

Mikaela Shiffrin won the women’s combined Tuesday at the world skiing championships to set an American record with her sixth world championship title and ninth career world medal.

Shiffrin had shared the American record for five world titles with Ted Ligety, who retired over the weekend. Last week, Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn with eight career medals at worlds.

After Monday's race, Shiffrin said it was “pretty amazing” to win her sixth world championship title.

She became the first American winner of the women's combined since Tamara McKinney won it in 1989 at the worlds in Vail.

Shiffrin had not competed in the discipline at the worlds before.

“I’m happy that we decided to put this in the plan this world champs,” Shiffrin added.

Shiffrin ranked third after the super-G portion but was fastest in the slalom leg to beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.86 seconds. Olympic champion Michelle Gisin of Switzerland finished 0.89 behind for bronze.

Two of Shiffrin's main competitors failed to complete their slalom runs.

First-run leader Federica Brignone straddled the third gate as Italy keeps waiting for its first medal at this year's worlds after five events. Defending champion Wendy Holdener of Switzerland also skied out early in her run.

Shiffrin can build on her record even more before the world Alpine skiing championships wrap up this week in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. She's still scheduled to compete in giant slalom and slalom.

In her final event of the championships, Shiffrin will be aiming for a record-extending fifth straight slalom world title.