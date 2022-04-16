Michigan kindergartner shares Jose Cuervo margarita mix with students

The child brought the drink mix in their backpack, according to reports.

LIVONIA, Mich. — A kindergarten student in Livonia, Michigan, is accused of bringing a bottle of ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas and reportedly passing drinks to fellow classmates, according to a statement from the school.

Fox 2 Detroit reports that parents with children at Grand River Academy said they were upset when they found out their kids had drunk some of the tequila-mixed drink.

"She felt woozy, a little dizzy," Dominique Zanders told Fox 2 in an interview. Her daughter was one of the students who had a few sips of the alleged alcoholic beverage.

The drink was brought out during snack time and shared with four other students before one of them told the teacher there was liquor in her cup, school officials said. The school contacted parents immediately and consulted with medical professionals at poison control, Local 4 News reported.

The kindergarten student brought the single-serve, pre-mixed drink to school that day in her backpack, according to reports.

A parent shared the letter that she received from the school the day of the incident with Local News 4.

It said, in part, "A student brought a premixed alcoholic drink to school, which was shared with a few other students. Upon learning of this, school leadership followed proper medical protocols and parents of the students involved were contacted immediately."

The school system released the following statement on behalf of Grand River Academy:

"We understand our parents’ fears and frustrations. A student did bring one pre-mixed, single-serve alcoholic beverage that was marketed as adult lemonade to school and share it with four classmates. While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible. It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks.

"School staff quickly noticed the beverage and immediately addressed the situation, which included consulting with medical professionals at poison control and calling the parents of the children involved.