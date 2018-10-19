DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions jackpot reached $1 billion, the highest Mega Millions jackpot ever, ahead of Friday night's drawing.

Officials raised the estimated jackpot by $30 million, up from $970 million on Thursday, according to Michigan State Lottery. The prize is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in 2016.

The next drawing is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday night.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions grand prize since July 24. That reflects the game's long odds , at one in 302.5 million.

The $1 billion refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option, which would pay an immediate $565.6 million. About half of the jackpot winnings would go to taxes.

Officials from Michigan State Lottery said if no one wins Friday's jackpot, the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing would reach $1.6 billion.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Contributing: TEGNA Staff

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.