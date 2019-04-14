The leaderboard is changing so fast on the back nine of the Masters it's hard to keep track of the leaders.

There's a five-way tie for the lead in the final round with Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods all at 12-under.

Augusta National has stayed dry, but rain is bearing down on the course and could play a factor on the final holes.

Jason Day and Rickie Fowler are one shot back.

Augusta National has remained dry though the wind has picked up. The weather forecast calls for possible thunderstorms to roll through by mid-afternoon.

Floodlights cast shadows on the practice range as players warmed up in darkness. Woods, trying to end 14 years without a green jacket, said he would be up by 4 a.m. to start stretching a body that has been slowed by four back surgeries.

Woods, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson were among 10 players within five of the lead.