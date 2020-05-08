Mac & cheese for breakfast? Kraft re-brands boxes for giveaway

When you think of macaroni and cheese you probably don’t think breakfast food, but that’s not the way Kraft sees it.

Kraft Mac and Cheese is getting into the breakfast game.

According to Kraft, 56% of parents say they have given their kids mac and cheese for breakfast more often during coronavirus-related state lockdowns compared to previous months.

So as part of a new campaign to recognize that mac and cheese is acceptable at any time of day, Kraft plans for the first time ever to remove the word "dinner" from its iconic blue boxes and replace it with "breakfast."

Kraft said the limited-edition "Breakfast Boxes" will be available "at select grocery stores next year."

But through Aug. 7, the company is going to be giving away some of the boxes. To enter, use hashtag #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes on Twitter and a reply will be automatically sent with a direct link to see if you are a winner, or you can enter online.

Kraft plans to donate 10 boxes to the hunger relief organization Feed the Children for every tweet with the hashtag #KMCforBreakfast, up to 1 million boxes.

“A Kraft Mac & Cheese breakfast is a win-win for families at a time when they need all the wins they can get,” Kelsey Cooperstein of Kraft Heinz said.