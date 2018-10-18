The sky is expected to light up this weekend for the peak of the Orionid meteor shower.
The shower takes place every October as Earth passes through a debris trail from Halley's Comet and "are visible from anywhere on Earth and can be seen anywhere across the sky," according to space.com.
There are expected to be a rate of 20-25 meteors an hour, accuweather.com adds. There will also be an almost full Moon this weekend.
Officials say the peak time is about 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Here are four tips from space.com on how to best view the show:
- If possible, get far away from city lights, which can hinder the show.
- Go out around 1:30 a.m. and let your eyes adjust to the dark for about 20 minutes. Bundle up against the cold if necessary.
- Lie back and use only your eyes to watch the sky.
- Binoculars and telescopes won't improve the view, because they are designed to see more stationary objects in the sky.
