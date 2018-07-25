The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating several multistate outbreaks of Salmonella that they believe are linked to contact with live poultry in backyard flocks.

In a release on Monday, the CDC said that as of July 13, 212 cases of Salmonella have been reported across 44 states. Of these cases, 34 hospitalizations have occurred. No deaths have been reported. 26% of the cases reported were children under the age of 5.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of an Salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Of these outbreaks, 72% of those reported ill reported contact with chicks or ducklings in the week before they became sick. This contact was traced back to chicks and ducklings obtained from several sources including feed supply stores, websites, hatcheries and relatives.

People can get sick from contact with live birds or their environment. Even birds that appear clean and healthy can still be carrying Salmonella.

The investigation showed that several strains of the Salmonella bacteria are involved in the outbreaks: Salmonella Seftenberg, Salmonella Montevideo, Salmonella Infantis, Salmonella Enteritidis, Salmonella Indiana, and Salmonella Litchfield.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the CDC has said that they will provide updates as they get more information. They have advised people to always wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water after being near poultry, even if they haven't touched the birds, and to keep young children under 5 years of age from handling live birds.

