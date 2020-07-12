Lifetime and KFC team up for holiday mini-movie starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders

Colonel Sanders is getting his own Lifetime original movie...seriously.

WASHINGTON — Lifetime is adding some secret spices to its holiday movie lineup.

The cable network announced on Monday that it is teaming up with Kentucky Fried Chicken to release "A Recipe for Seduction," a mini-movie starring Mario Lopez as a fictional version of Colonel Sanders.

Based on the trailer, the 15-minute film appears to have all the typical ingredients you'd expect in the recipe for making a Lifetime holiday movie.

Here's how Lifetime describes the project: "As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?"

"A Recipe For Seduction" premieres on Lifetime Sunday, December 13 at 12 p.m. ET/PT. After the premiere, the mini-movie will be available to watch online at mylifetime.com/christmas-movies, and on all Lifetime apps, and video-on-demand platforms.

Beyond playing Colonel Sanders, this holiday season Lopez also stars in the Lifetime movie "Feliz NaviDAD," which will re-air on Lifetime after the fried chicken mini flick.

In essence, the holiday mini-movie is basically a 15-minute commercial for KFC.

The company told Variety in a statement that it always wants its brand to show up "in interesting and unexpected ways in popular culture."