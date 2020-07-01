LG has revealed another version of it's rollable TV, and this time it comes down from the ceiling.

According to a press release, the flexible TV is stored in the ceiling and can be pulled down when needed and rolled back up when not in use. The company did not provide price or a date for when the TV would be commercially available. The model will be featured at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show.

RELATED: The most binged shows of 2019

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres reflects on TV career in powerful Golden Globes speech

The new model is similar to a rollable TV the company debuted at CES 2019. The product was flexible enough to roll up like a lampshade and be stored completely out of sight when not in use. This one could not be stored in the ceiling and would still require a TV stand.

The TV was planned for a release in 2019, but that didn't end up happening in the US. However, multiple media reports say it could be available late 2020.

LG's senior vice president John Taylor told USA Today at this year's CES that the TV would be released later this year. According to CNET, the product is supposed to become available in the US in the second or third quarter of 2020.

Those who want to get the latest in TV technology will have to fork over some serious cash. According to CNET, the US price for the rollable TV will be $60,000. While LG hasn't confirmed the price publicly, CNET received the estimate while reporters were in Korea speaking to JS Lee, head of global marketing.