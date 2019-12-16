Spoiler alert: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will demolish the domestic and international box office when it hits theaters next weekend, probably bringing in somewhere north of $200 million just in the U.S.



Now that that's out of the way, “Jumanji: The Next Level" has claimed the top spot over “Frozen 2" at the box office for this past weekend.

The Sony film starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart brought in over $60 million in the U.S. and Canada to break a three-day record for a comedy in December for the production company.

"Frozen 2" earned $19.2 million domestically, according to the Associated Press, after three weeks at the top of the heap. It has earned more than $1 billion worldwide since its release.

The buzzy whodunit “Knives Out” starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis came in third at $9.2 million.

Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” opened with one of the worst box office debuts for the director. The film about the 1996 Olympics bombing in Atlanta landed at No. 4, bringing in $5 million. It fell under immense scrutiny from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution which objected to the movie’s portrayal of the late journalist Kathy Scruggs, who seemingly sleeps with an FBI agent.

The slasher film remake "Black Christmas" debuted in fifth with $4.42 million.

"Rise of Skywalker" will blow away the competition next weekend, but will have a lot of work to do to match the record $350 million debut of "Avengers: Endgame" earlier this year.

Also debuting next week is the film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Cats." The Fox News-based "Bombshell" with Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron, which had limited release this weekend, will expand to more theaters.