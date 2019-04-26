A federal judge in Manhattan has decided to close the courtroom for Harvey Weinstein's pretrial hearing.

Judge James Burke ruled on Friday after arguments from the prosecution and the defense, both of whom wanted the courtroom closed, and from lawyers for news organizations, who have been fighting to keep it open.

Burke also denied a request to delay the pretrial hearing until next week to give news organizations time to appeal.

Weinstein is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in his Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

Prosecutors want some of his dozens of other accusers to testify in an attempt to show Weinstein has a history of violating women.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.