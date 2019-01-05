The Jonas Brothers have announced the dates for their North American tour. The sibling trio will perform in 40 cities beginning August 7.

The tour will come two months after the brothers release their highly anticipated fifth album, "Happiness Begins," on June 7. They'll kick off their first performance in Miami on Aug. 7 and end in Los Angeles on Oct. 20. The brothers will visit cities including Tampa, Atlanta, D.C. and St Louis. Their tour will also include a performance at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.

Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will open for the band.

"The moment we've all been waiting for...the #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU!" they said in an announcement on Twitter. "Can't wait to bring this show to life and hit the road with @beberexha and @jordanmcgraw!"

American Express Card members can buy tickets on presale starting May 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can also register for presale tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform to purchase tickets on May 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Not all members who register will be able to purchase a presale ticket. General public onsale tickets will be available on May 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Check out the full list of dates here:

August 7 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

August 9 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 10 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 12 -- Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

August 14 -- Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 15 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 17 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 18 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 21 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 23 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 27 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

August 29 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 31 -- Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 3 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 5 -- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

September 7 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 8 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

September 10 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 13 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 14 -- St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 16 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 17 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

September 19 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 22 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 25 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 26 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 27 -- San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 29 -- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 1 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 3 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 5 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

October 6 -- Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

October 8 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 11 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

October 12 -- Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 13 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 15 -- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

October 17 -- San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

October 18 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 20 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl