Hours after apparel company Nike unveiled a new adfeaturing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, country singer John Rich responded with a series of tweets blasting the decision.

"Hey @Nike I guess you made @Kaepernick7 your new 'face' of the brand because you love the way his socks look with your shoes? @Reebok here we come."

Rich, one half of the Big & Rich and owner of Lower Broadway's Redneck Riviera honky-tonk, followed it up with a picture of his soundman after cutting out the Nike logo from his socks.

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

The singer, whose signature hit with the multi-platinum selling Big & Rich is "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)," followed it up saying to watch Nike stock by this time next week and responded to several tweets responding to the cut up socks.

Yea, and he's burning them as soon as we get to Nashville. You can bet your ass on that big shot. https://t.co/l7jJULVRSU — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick, who remains a free agent after last playing in the NFL in 2016, will be one of the faces of Nike's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign.

The quarterback has become a polarizing figure due to his protests of police brutality and social inequality during the playing of the national anthem at NFL games. He sat and kneeled during the anthem in the 2016 preseason and continued the protest through the rest of that season.

During that preseason, Kaepernick wore socks depicting cops as pigs. Something which Rich referenced in his many tweets criticizing the company.

When you compare police to PIGS, this ends the discussion for me. If you don't find a problem with that, then feel free to unfollow me. The police JUST SHOWED UP at our concert to protect and serve, I'll ask them what they think and get back to you... https://t.co/S7KwlTeZos — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

The fact that I have to explain that MOST of us own @nike products prior to this "Revelation" that Mr. #PIGSOCKS #ColinKaepernick is now their poster man, let's me know you're smoking too much, and are probably living in your parents basement. https://t.co/uhR7aKRCCk — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

The Nike "Just Do It 30th" Anniversary ad and the NFL

"Believe in something,” the advertisement reads in white letters in front of a black-and-white portrait of Kaepernick. “Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

The ad arrives ahead of the NFL season, marked by controversy over the league's response to the protests inspired by Kaepernick. The quarterback has also filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that owners have purposefully denied him employment.

"We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward," Gino Fisanotti, Nike's vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN.

Nike is the NFL's official apparel sponsor and manufactures the jerseys and game day apparel worn by all 32 franchises.

