Rogan has made no indication that he plans to take the offer.

TAMPA, Fla. — YouTube rival Rumble is inserting itself into the heated social media conversation surrounding the world's most listened-to podcast.

The Toronto-based video platform, which recently inked a deal for a United States headquarters in Longboat Key, made a public offer to hire podcaster Joe Rogan.

Axios dubbed it "a transparent PR ploy" that traders gobbled up as stock surged for the "blank check company taking Rumble public." Rumble maintains the offer is genuine.

In December, Rumble – which has been gaining rapid popularity, especially with conservative audiences – announced plans to go public at an initial enterprise value of $2.1 billion.

So, what was the Rogan offer?

On Monday, Rumble shared a note from CEO Chris Pavlovski to Rogan. In it, Pavlovski said he stood with the TV host-turned podcaster. He offered $100 million over four years to bring all Rogan's shows to Rumble.

"This is our chance to save the world," Pavlovski wrote to Rogan. "And yes, this is totally legit."

As of Tuesday, Rogan had not publicly commented on the Rumble offer.

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski... pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

In the next few years, Rumble is planning to invest more than $50 million in Florida. It is creating 165 new tech jobs at the 8,400-square-foot site it is leasing for the next five years in Sarasota County. In fact, the county commission voted to give Rumble an $825,000 incentive grant.

Rumble's offer to Rogan is of the same magnitude as the estimated $100 million deal Spotify struck with him in 2020.

Three days ago, Rogan posted an Instagram video apologizing for past use of the N-word. He suggested a compilation video depicting him as a racist had been taken out of context, but he admitted he "f---ed up" and said he hoped it could be a teachable moment.

Rogan has been in the hot seat since Jan. 24 when musician Neil Young asked to have his music taken off Spotify in protest of the podcaster's conversations about COVID-19. More critics jumped into the fray and accused Rogan of spreading misinformation.

In an earlier Instagram video, Rogan said he felt people had been left with a distorted view about his podcast based, in part, on media coverage.

"The problem I have with the term 'misinformation,' especially today, is that many of the things that we thought of as misinformation just a short while ago are now accepted as fact," Rogan explained, citing examples about vaccine research and beliefs about cloth masks.

Rogan said he always tried to correct anything he gets wrong and said he continues to be interested in having conversations with people who have different opinions than his own. He also said he supported Spotify in wanting to put a disclaimer on podcast episodes that may include divisive perspectives about the pandemic.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has made clear that while he takes issue with some of Rogan's past comments, he does not believe that "silencing" the podcaster is the answer. Ek said Spotify does not plan to get rid of Rogan.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News he doesn't think Rogan should apologize for anything.

"I think a lot of the legacy outlets and I think the left fear the fact that he can reach so many people, and so they're out to destroy him," DeSantis told Fox. "But what I would say is don't give an inch. Do not apologize. Do not kow to the mob. Stand up and tell them to pound sand; if you do that, there's really nothing that they're able to do to you. The only way they have power is if you let them get your goat."

Regardless of what happens with Rogan, there have been a growing number of people making the transition to Rumble.

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat, joined the video platform in 2021. So did Pulitzer-Prize-winning investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald, whose reporting on Edward Snowden's leaked documents helped expose widespread government spying on Americans.