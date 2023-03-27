Jeremy Renner walks on anti-gravity treadmill amid recovery from snowplow accident

Nearly 3 months after getting run over by a snowplow and breaking 30 bones, the 'Avengers' star is showing how he's making strides in his recovery.

WASHINGTON — Actor Jeremy Renner is making progress and showing off some big steps he's taking on his recovery from the New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition.

The "Avengers" star shared a video Sunday that showed him walking on an anti-gravity treadmill. In the short clip, he can be heard explaining to another person how the setup allows him to walk while feeling less weight.

"It's like having a cane," Renner says in the video. He goes on to estimate it feels like he weighs 40% of his normal weight while on the treadmill.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," the actor wrote in the tweet accompanying the video.

Renner spent more than two weeks in the hospital after being run over by his own PistenBully snow groomer near his Lake Tahoe home on New Year's Day. Renner had used the machine to free a relative's vehicle from several feet of snow. When he climbed out, the 7-ton machine began to roll.

The actor revealed back in January that he broke more than 30 bones in the accident. Since leaving the hospital in mid-January, Renner has continued his recovery at home.

On Thursday, he shared on his Instagram story that his snowplow involved in the accident was "finally" on its "way home" and even got a police escort.