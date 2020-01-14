Producers of the game show ‘Jeopardy!’ are apologizing for a mistake that put the show in a political controversy.

A clue in a game last week required contestants to identify the site of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

When one contestant said it was in Palestine, she was told she was incorrect and another contestant won $200 for answering Israel.

Bethlehem is in an Israeli-controlled section of the West Bank that some countries recognize as Palestine and others, including the United States, do not.

‘Jeopardy!’ says while taping the clue, they "became aware that the clue was flawed as written and that determining an acceptable response would be problematic."

Producers said they voided the clue and threw it out, but an incorrect version of the show was sent to TV stations due to "human error."

To be clear, the controversial question happened during a game airing on daytime TV and was not part of the "Greatest of All Time" tournament that's been airing over the past week in prime time.

On Monday, the show posted a clip of the replacement clue, which was supposed to be included in the broadcast.

"Unfortunately, through human error in post-production, the uncorrected version of the game was broadcast. We regret the error and we will make every effort to ensure this never happens again," the statement read.

When the incorrect version of the game aired, it led to an uproar on social media.