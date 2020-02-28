WASHINGTON — The Iowa Democratic Party has released updated results of the Iowa caucuses after the completion of a recount requested by the campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg leads Sanders by a margin of 0.04 percentage points.

The Associated Press has reviewed the updated results and won't call a winner, given concerns about whether the results are fully accurate.

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking the South Carolina Democratic debate

The party plans to certify the results Saturday. Iowa awards 41 national delegates.

As it stands, Buttigieg has 13 delegates and Sanders has 12. Elizabeth Warren won eight, Joe Biden won six and Amy Klobuchar won one.

The AP will update its tally of the national delegates won in Iowa with a final delegate on Saturday, after the Iowa Democratic Party formally votes to certify the results.