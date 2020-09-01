Olympic athletes have been told which protests will not be allowed at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

That means no taking a knee and no political hand gestures. The IOC Athletes' Commission has published a three-page guidance document after consulting with competitors.

Athletes wanted clarity about how a long-standing ban on political protests in venues would apply in practice. The new document provides that.

RELATED: Avant-garde posters unveiled as Tokyo Olympics near

RELATED: Russia confirms it will appeal 4-year Olympic ban

We believe that the example we set by competing with the world’s best while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an increasingly divided world," the new document reads. "This is why it is important, on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstrations. If we do not, the life’s work of the athletes around us could be tarnished, and the world would quickly no longer be able to look at us competing and living respectfully together, as conflicts drive a wedge between individuals, groups and nations."

Athletes are prohibited by the Olympic Charter's Rule 50 from taking a political stand in the field of play. Political opinions can still be expressed in official media settings, team meetings and on social media accounts.

The document also outlines the difference between expressing views and political protests and demonstrations. Displaying political messaging in the form of signs or armbands, gestures of political nature such as kneeling or hand gestures and refusal to follow Ceremonies protocol are all considered am example of protest.

Athletes who break protest rules at the July 24-Aug. 9 Tokyo Games face three rounds of disciplinary action — by the IOC, a sport’s governing body and a national Olympic body.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach attends a press conference after the executive board meeting of the IOC at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

AP