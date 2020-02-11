How many electoral votes does each state get for presidential election?

The race for the White House all comes down to 270 Electoral College votes. Here's a guide to how many votes each state gets this year to decide the presidency.

WASHINGTON — When it comes to who wins the White House, the Electoral College will ultimately decide the winner once all the votes around the country are counted.

There have been five times in American history, and twice in the last 20 years, that the U.S. presidential election was not won by the person with the most overall votes.

In the presidential election, each state gets a certain number of electoral votes based on its number of senators and representatives. Because each state has two senators, the key factor is each state's number of representatives - which is based on population. This is one reason why the Census, taken every 10 years, is vital -- it helps determine how many seats in the House each state gets.

Which states have the most electoral votes?

California, the most populous state, has 53 representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives. So, combine that with the state's two senators, and it has 55 electoral votes.

Texas has the second-most with 38 electoral votes. After that, New York and Florida are tied with 29 votes each. Then, it goes to Illinois and Pennsylvania with 20 each.

A simple majority of electoral votes are needed to win: 270. Ultimately, what happens with the popular vote doesn't matter in deciding who becomes President of the United States.

Number of electoral votes for each state

Alabama - 9 electoral votes

Alaska - 3 electoral votes

Arizona - 11 electoral votes

Arkansas - 6 electoral votes

California - 55 electoral votes

Colorado - 9 electoral votes

Connecticut - 7 electoral votes

Delaware - 3 electoral votes

District of Columbia - 3 electoral votes

Florida - 29 electoral votes

Georgia - 16 electoral votes

Hawaii - 4 electoral votes

Idaho - 4 electoral votes

Illinois - 20 electoral votes

Indiana - 11 electoral votes

Iowa - 6 electoral votes

Kansas - 6 electoral votes

Kentucky - 8 electoral votes

Louisiana - 8 electoral votes

Maine - 4 electoral votes

Maryland - 10 electoral votes

Massachusetts - 11 electoral votes

Michigan - 16 electoral votes

Minnesota - 10 electoral votes

Mississippi - 6 electoral votes

Missouri - 10 electoral votes

Montana - 3 electoral votes

Nebraska - 5 electoral votes

Nevada - 6 electoral votes

New Hampshire - 4 electoral votes

New Jersey - 14 electoral votes

New Mexico - 5 electoral votes

New York - 29 electoral votes

North Carolina - 15 electoral votes

North Dakota - 3 electoral votes

Ohio - 18 electoral votes

Oklahoma - 7 electoral votes

Oregon - 7 electoral votes

Pennsylvania - 20 electoral votes

Rhode Island - 4 electoral votes

South Carolina - 9 electoral votes

South Dakota - 3 electoral votes

Tennessee - 11 electoral votes

Texas - 38 electoral votes

Utah - 6 electoral votes

Vermont - 3 electoral votes

Virginia - 13 electoral votes

Washington - 12 electoral votes

West Virginia - 5 electoral votes

Wisconsin - 10 electoral votes