Here's something you might not expect to enter a conversation about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: The band UB40.

We're here to answer some questions you may have about this unexpected context for the group that's been around since 1979.

What is UB40?

UB40 is a British reggae group founded by Ali Campbell, Mickey Virtue and Astro. The band had an instrumental role in the popularity of reggae in Great Britain. They're the band behind the famous reggae-tinged versions of "Red Red Wine," "Can't Help Falling in Love," "The Way You Do the Things You Do" and "Here I Am (Come and Take Me)."

What do they have to do with Kavanaugh?

According to a New York Times report, Brett Kavanaugh, coming from a UB40 concert, got into an altercation after mistaking a man for the lead singer of the band.

What happened?

Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at a man in 1985. This incident was first referenced in a statement made by Kavanaugh's former classmate Chad Ludington, now an associate professor of history at North Carolina State University, who said Kavanaugh was often "belligerent and aggressive" when he drank.

Ludington said Kavanaugh was trying to figure out whether a man at the bar was UB40 lead singer Campbell, who would have been coming from the concert and in his 20s at the time.

Ludington said the man in question was annoyed by Kavanaugh and his classmates' attention, and got into an altercation with the Yale students, according to a report. Kavanaugh was questioned by police after the incident, and did not say whether or not he threw ice. Ludington said Kavanaugh cursed at the man, and that Kavanaugh's friend, basketball player Chris Dudley, threw a glass in the face of the guy they thought was Campbell.

He wasn't. The man in question was then-21-year-old Dom Cozzolino, who was bleeding from the ear as a result of the altercation.

Since the report published, people on Twitter had some fun with UB40's unlikely inclusion in the conversation about Kavanaugh.

