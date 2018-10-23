The winning numbers for the Mega Millions $1.6 billion jackpot are 28-70-5-62-65-5.

The $1.6 billion refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The winner has the option to take the lump-sum payout, which would pay an immediate $904 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

