Twenty people were killed and 26 injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, Saturday.

El Paso is on the border of Mexico. Mexican residents regularly cross the border to work and shop. As many as 3,000 people were inside during the busy back-to-school season.

Mexican officials confirmed to the Associated Press that three of the 20 people killed in El Paso were Mexican nationals, but their names have yet to be released.

Here are the names of the known victims.

Deceased

Jordan Anchondo, 25, from El Paso

Anchondo's sister, Leta Jamrowski, told the Associated Press that Anchondo was at the Walmart while shopping for back-to-school supplies. Anchondo likely was trying to shield her 2-month-old son and fell on him as she was shot, according to Jamrowski.

"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she said. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."

Jordan, a mother of three, and Andre Anchondo had dropped off their 5-year old daughter at cheerleading practice before going to shop for school supplies on Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso. They never returned.

Andre Anchondo remained unaccounted for. Bodies of victims were still in the Walmart on Sunday.

RELATED: Sister: El Paso shooting victim died shielding 2-month-old son

RELATED: Beto O'Rourke on El Paso shooting: 'I am incredibly saddened and it is very hard to think about this'

Injured

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were at the Walmart in El Paso to raise money for their 5-year-old son's baseball team when a gunman opened fire, wounding them, a relative says.

Norma Coca told Wichita, Kansas-television station KWCH that her daughter and son-in-law were near the front doors of the Walmart when they were shot.

Coca, who lives in Salina, Kansas, said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was shot three times in the leg. She says her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was shot twice in the leg and once in the back. She said her daughter was in stable condition and her son-in-law was in critical condition.

Jessica Coca Garcia's father, Don Coca, said they have family in the El Paso area who were able to be with the couple. Don Cocoa says: "She was just crying ... I told her that our prayers are there and we're on our way."

The couple's son and 11-year-old daughter were also at the Walmart and were not shot.

Mario de Alba Montes, 45, of Chihuahua, Mexico

The Facebook page of Mario De Alba, who was shot in the back in El Paso and is reported to be in intensive care, shows him as a devoted father to his 10-year-old daughter Erika, who was also injured according to Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

A Facebook post from a friend whose wife is with them in the hospital says: Mario is stable but in intensive care.

Erika de Alba Marisca, 10

Ebrard said that Erika, who is Mario's daughter, was injured in the leg.

In one picture, taken in a living room, Erika cups her hand in the shape of a heart in front of an entertainment center. On the shelves behind her are the words FAMILY and PEACE in bold letters.

Olivia Mariscal Rodríguez, 44, of Chihuahua, Mexico

Rodríguez was identified along with Erica and Mario by Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. Rodríguez was injured in the chest and hand.

Ebrard also said two unidentified men and a woman from Torreón, Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, were injured.