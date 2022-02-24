Want to help Ukrainians? Consider these charities

Ukrainians are fleeing war, and several charities are providing the life-saving essentials to help them survive.

KIEV, Ukraine — Russia's invasion of eastern Ukraine has sent refugees en masse to Poland.

The attack marks the pinnacle of border friction that began with Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

Lines of cars fill the streets of Kyiv as Russian forces bomb cities and military bases all over the country.

Western nations have launched a slew of sanctions, but you may be wondering: "How can I help?"

Numerous charities are working to provide support for fleeing Ukrainians. Nova Ukraine is a US-based nonprofit focused on supplying humanitarian aid. If you'd like to send clothes, shoes, medicine and other essentials, go to novaukraine.org. From there, navigate to the "Donate" page and pick "Victims of Russian War."

🙏 Thank you to all the donors for supporting our Humanitarian Aid initiative at a time when threats to Ukraine from... Posted by Nova Ukraine on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

A Florida-based charity is shipping sleeping bags, hygiene kits, generators and more to refugees fleeing to Poland. Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is a well established organization that supplied aid during the Kosovo Crisis in 1999 and in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. GEM and its founder Michael Capponi are currently on their way to Poland with over 20,000 hygiene kits. To help GEM, go to globalempowermentmission.org. You can give money (via check or wire transfer) or donate supplies.