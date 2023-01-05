Hawaii's most active volcano is erupting again

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021.

HONOLULU — The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is erupting again.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a public notice that around 4:34 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time (9:34 p.m. Eastern) it detected a glow on the Kilauea summit webcam images, which indicates the eruption has resumed.

The confirmation came less than an hour after the observatory initially raised its alert level for Kilauea due to signs that magma was moving below the surface of the mountain's summit.

Kilauea's summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities. This is about 200 miles southeast of Honolulu, which is on a different island called Oahu. The site is miles from the nearest town. The park has closed off this part of the summit to the public since 2008.

Kilauea is Hawaii's most active volcano. It last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021. For about two weeks starting Nov. 27, Hawaii had two volcanoes erupting side by side when Kilauea's larger neighbor, Mauna Loa, erupted for the first time in 38 years. Both volcanoes stopped erupting at about the same time.

Kilauea's alert level is now at a “warning" and said status updates will be released daily. The observatory has also changed its aviation color code warning for aircraft.

Webcam view (KWcam) -- fissure opened within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera at about 4:34 PM HST on January 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/Nem3eVODRz — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) January 6, 2023

Earlier Thursday, the observatory said it detected increased earthquakes and changes in patterns of ground deformation — or the way the ground swells, sinks or cracks — at Kilauea's summit early Thursday morning.

HOW OFTEN HAS KILAUEA ERUPTED BEFORE?

Hawaiian chants and stories tell the stories of countless eruptions. In Hawaiian tradition, Kilauea is home to the volcano goddess Pele.