Haitian man with Florida ties arrested in Haitian president's assassination

According to reports, the man is a doctor who has lived on and off for 20 years in different parts of Florida, including here in the Tampa Bay area.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s police chief says officers have arrested a Haitian man accused of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the masterminds and alleged assassins behind the killing of President Jovenel Moïse.

Police chief Léon Charles identifies the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, without giving any personal information about him.

Charles said Sunday that officers found several items at the man’s house, including a hat emblazoned with the logo of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four automobile license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence with unidentified people. It was not immediately clear if the man had an attorney.

According to The Miami Herald, Sanon is a doctor who has been living on and off for more than 20 years in Florida, "from the Tampa Bay area to South Florida." The Herald says that while Sanon "refers to himself" as a doctor, a medical license was not found in Florida. In 2013, he reportedly filed a federal bankruptcy case in Tampa. The Herald cites court records referring to Sanon as a doctor working in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

10 Tampa Bay was able to confirm that a Christian Emmanuel Sanon filed for bankruptcy in 2013 in the Tampa Bay area.

The New York Times says Sanon is the third Haitian-born person with U.S. ties to be arrested in the president's assassination case. The Times says Chief Charles "painted Mr. Sanon as a key figure behind the president's assassination."

