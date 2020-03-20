A children's tool kit is under recall because they may contain excessive levels of lead. Also, the toy goggles and hardhats that come with the Grizzly Industrial kits do not meet toy safety standards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says more than 20,000 units of the tool kits are being recalled.

Model H3044 is a 12-piece kit that includes a helmet, goggles, tape measure, tool belt, hammer, pair of leather gloves, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, bottle of chalk and suspenders.

Model H5855 includes goggles, tape measure, wooden tool caddy, hammer, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, screwdriver, pliers and an adjustable wrench.

They were sold at Grizzly Industrial’s showrooms nationwide and online at grizzly.com and Amazon.com .

The tool kits should be immediately taken away from children. Consumers can contact Grizzly Industrial for a refund. Grizzly Industrial can be called toll-free at 888-615-7944 anytime or emailed at recalls@grizzly.com .

