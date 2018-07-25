Washington — A group of conservative GOP lawmakers have introduced articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, filed the resolution with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and several other colleagues to impeach Rosenstein.
Meadows argued that the Department of Justice has continued to hide information from Congress and repeatedly obstructed oversight.
"We have had enough," Meadows' tweet read.
Rosenstein is the No. 2 official at the DOJ and is the top law enforcement official overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the inquiry.