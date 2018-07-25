Washington — A group of conservative GOP lawmakers have introduced articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, filed the resolution with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and several other colleagues to impeach Rosenstein.

Meadows argued that the Department of Justice has continued to hide information from Congress and repeatedly obstructed oversight.

"We have had enough," Meadows' tweet read.

Rosenstein is the No. 2 official at the DOJ and is the top law enforcement official overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the inquiry.

I just filed a resolution with @Jim_Jordan and several colleagues to impeach Rod Rosenstein. The DOJ has continued to hide information from Congress and repeatedly obstructed oversight--even defying multiple Congressional subpoenas.



We have had enough. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 25, 2018

Trump's conservative allies in Congress just filed articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: pic.twitter.com/KqgLsLBESL — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) July 25, 2018

