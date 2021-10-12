Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

Critics have said it’s too soon for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to return to business as usual. But the group claims its remade itself since 2021's show.

NEW YORK — After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.

Just as it’s done for many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time, there was no morning show live spot or immediate celebrity celebrations.

The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars make their announcement, turned instead to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat. The majority of studios, public relations firms and A-list talent haven’t engaged much with the group this year. Critics have said it's too soon for the HFPA to return to business as usual. Some would rather see the Globes be gone for good.

But the press association tried its best to keep its perch in awards season on Monday, spreading nominations around to the likes of Will Smith ("King Richard"), Kristen Stewart ("Spencer"), ”West Side Story" breakthrough Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio ("Don't Look Up"), Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth"), Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar") and Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci").

The nominees for best picture, drama, went to Jane Campion's gothic Western “The Power of the Dog,” Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic “Dune,” the family drama “CODA,” Reinaldo Marcus Green's tennis biopic “King Richard” and Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical “Belfast.”

The comedy or musical picks for best picture were: Adam McKay's apocalyptic comedy “Don't Look Up,” Paul Thomas Anderson's ‘70s San Fernando Valley comedy “Licorice Pizza,” Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and Joe Wright's “Cyrano.”

“Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” tied for the most nominations with seven apiece. Netflix dominated the film nominees with 17 nods in total.

Normally, such honors would set off a flurry of delight from early-roused nominees and their studios, who would trumpet their triumphs on social media and in calls with reporters. On Monday morning, no nominee immediately celebrated — publicly, at least.

The press association claims that in the nine months since its 2021 show, it has remade itself. “HFPA 2.0,” recently elected president Helen Hoehne has said. The group has added a chief diversity officer; overhauled its board; inducted 21 new members, including six Black journalists; brought in the NAACP on a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Hoehne said Monday.

All of that came after a Los Angeles Times’ expose detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members didn’t include one Black journalist. Studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 PR films said their clients wouldn’t participate until the HFPA swiftly implemented “profound and lasting change.” Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.

NBC, the Globes’ longtime telecaster, has said it won’t air the 2022 Globes because “change of this magnitude takes time and work.” The Globes have still set a date of January 9 but haven’t shared any details about what kind of ceremony that would be.

Much of the Globes’ power has always resided in its lively telecast, regularly one of the most-watched non-sports broadcasts of the year. The Globes also serve as a promotional tool for many of the awards-hopefuls hitting theaters in December. But this year, few expect to see ads and TV commercials trumpeting a film’s Golden Globes nominations.

Full list of nominees for 2022 Golden Globe Awards

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BELFAST (Focus Features)

CODA (Apple TV+)

DUNE (Warner Bros.)

KING RICHARD (Warner Bros.)

THE POWER OF THE DOG (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

JESSICA CHASTAIN THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

OLIVIA COLMAN THE LOST DAUGHTER

NICOLE KIDMAN BEING THE RICARDOS

LADY GAGA HOUSE OF GUCCI

KRISTEN STEWART SPENCER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

MAHERSHALA ALI SWAN SONG

JAVIER BARDEM BEING THE RICARDOS

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH THE POWER OF THE DOG

WILL SMITH KING RICHARD

DENZEL WASHINGTON THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

CYRANO (MGM)

DON'T LOOK UP (Netflix)

LICORICE PIZZA (MGM)

TICK, TICK...BOOM! (Netflix)

WEST SIDE STORY (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARION COTILLARD ANNETTE

ALANA HAIM LICORICE PIZZA

JENNIFER LAWRENCE DON'T LOOK UP

EMMA STONE CRUELLA

RACHEL ZEGLER WEST SIDE STORY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

LEONARDO DICAPRIO DON'T LOOK UP

PETER DINKLAGE CYRANO

ANDREW GARFIELD TICK, TICK...BOOM!

COOPER HOFFMAN LICORICE PIZZA

ANTHONY RAMOS IN THE HEIGHTS

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

ENCANTO (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

FLEE (Neon / Participant)

LUCA (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

MY SUNNY MAAD (Totem Films)

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (Walt Disney Studios)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

COMPARTMENT NO. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY) (Sony Pictures Classics)

DRIVE MY CAR (JAPAN) (Janus Films)

THE HAND OF GOD (ITALY) (Netflix)

A HERO (FRANCE / IRAN) (Amazon Studios)

PARALLEL MOTHERS (SPAIN) (Sony Pictures Classics)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

CAITRIONA BALFE BELFAST

ARIANA DEBOSE WEST SIDE STORY

KIRSTEN DUNST THE POWER OF THE DOG

AUNJANUE ELLIS KING RICHARD

RUTH NEGGA PASSING

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

BEN AFFLECK THE TENDER BAR

JAMIE DORNAN BELFAST

CIARÁN HINDS BELFAST

TROY KOTSUR CODA

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE THE POWER OF THE DOG

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

KENNETH BRANAGH BELFAST

JANE CAMPION THE POWER OF THE DOG

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL THE LOST DAUGHTER

STEVEN SPIELBERG WEST SIDE STORY

DENIS VILLENEUVE DUNE

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON LICORICE PIZZA

KENNETH BRANAGH BELFAST

JANE CAMPION THE POWER OF THE DOG

ADAM MCKAY DON'T LOOK UP

AARON SORKIN BEING THE RICARDOS

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT THE FRENCH DISPATCH

GERMAINE FRANCO ENCANTO

JONNY GREENWOOD THE POWER OF THE DOG

ALBERTO IGLESIAS PARALLEL MOTHERS

HANS ZIMMER DUNE

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“BE ALIVE” — KING RICHARD

Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“DOS ORUGUITAS” — ENCANTO

Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“DOWN TO JOY” — BELFAST

Music by: Van Morrison

Lyrics by: Van Morrison

“HERE I AM (SINGING MY WAY HOME)” — RESPECT

Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“NO TIME TO DIE” — NO TIME TO DIE

Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

LUPIN NETFLIX

THE MORNING SHOW APPLE TV+

POSE FX

SQUID GAME NETFLIX

SUCCESSION HBO/HBO MAX

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

UZO ADUBA IN TREATMENT

JENNIFER ANISTON THE MORNING SHOW

CHRISTINE BARANSKI THE GOOD FIGHT

ELISABETH MOSS THE HANDMAID’S TALE

MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ POSE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BRIAN COX SUCCESSION

LEE JUNG-JAE SQUID GAME

BILLY PORTER POSE

JEREMY STRONG SUCCESSION

OMAR SY LUPIN

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

THE GREAT HULU

HACKS HBO/HBO MAX

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING HULU

RESERVATION DOGS FX

TED LASSO APPLE TV+

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

HANNAH EINBINDER HACKS

ELLE FANNING THE GREAT

ISSA RAE INSECURE

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS BLACK-ISH

JEAN SMART HACKS

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ANTHONY ANDERSON BLACK-ISH

NICHOLAS HOULT THE GREAT

STEVE MARTIN ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MARTIN SHORT ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SUDEIKIS TED LASSO

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

DOPESICK HULU

IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY FX

MAID NETFLIX

MARE OF EASTTOWN HBO/HBO MAX

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

JESSICA CHASTAIN SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

CYNTHIA ERIVO GENIUS: ARETHA

ELIZABETH OLSEN WANDAVISION

MARGARET QUALLEY MAID

KATE WINSLET MARE OF EASTTOWN

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

PAUL BETTANY WANDAVISION

OSCAR ISAAC SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

MICHAEL KEATON DOPESICK

EWAN MCGREGOR HALSTON

TAHAR RAHIM THE SERPENT

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

JENNIFER COOLIDGE THE WHITE LOTUS

KAITLYN DEVER DOPESICK

ANDIE MACDOWELL MAID

SARAH SNOOK SUCCESSION

HANNAH WADDINGHAM TED LASSO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

BILLY CRUDUP THE MORNING SHOW

KIERAN CULKIN SUCCESSION

MARK DUPLASS THE MORNING SHOW

BRETT GOLDSTEIN TED LASSO