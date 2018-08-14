The Girl Scouts are unveiling a new cookie for the first time in two years. In a press release Tuesday, the organization introduced the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie.

The cookie will be gluten-free, and will be offered with limited availability in select areas. It is the second gluten-free cookie in the Girl Scout cookie lineup. The Toffee-tastic cookie, introduced in 2015, will also be returning in select areas.

The Girl Scouts are offering these two gluten-free cookies along with their classic cookie variaties: Thin Mints, S'mores, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades, Savannah Smiles, Thanks-A-Lots and Trios.

The new cookie features "rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt."

The selling 2018-2019 selling season starts Dec. 4. Not all varieties of cookies are available in all markets, and consumers can contact their local Girl Scout council to inquire about which cookies will be sold. The Girl Scouts says that gluten-free cookies may be priced higher to reflect cost of production.

As always, the money raised from cookie sales will go toward supporting the organization throughout the year.

"The Girl Scout Cookie Program plays a powerful role in developing financially savvy girl leaders," said GSUSA CEO Syliva Acevedo in the press release. "Girl entrepreneurs learn valuable interpersonal and business skills via the cookie program that help them become successful in their future careers, no matter what path they choose."

The last time the organization added cookies to its line up was in 2016, when they debuted two different versions of their S'mores. One is a sandwich cookie with graham cracker cookies surrounding layers of chocolate and marshmallow. The other was a graham cracker cookie dipped in creme icing and then chocolate.

