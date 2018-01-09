You need a mint, Michelle? Former President George W. Bush passed a piece of candy to Michelle Obama during John McCain's funeral service, And the Internet can't get enough.

In a video clip shared on Twitter, Bush takes the small parcel from Laura Bush, and passes it to Obama. In the clip, Obama takes the candy and whispers "thank you."

While Bush and Obama may seem like an unlikely duo, each coming from different political parties and different backgrounds, the two found kindred spirits in each other, Bush told People in a 2017 interview.

"She kind of likes my sense of humor,'' Bush said in the interview. "Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like."

George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to Michelle Obama is warming my heart . pic.twitter.com/pAtDdIcSeB — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 1, 2018

He told People that the Obamas are "serious people" and he's lighthearted, but they "just took to each other."

And that friendship has created some beautiful moments, like these:

1st Lady Michelle Obama hugs Pres. George W.Bush at opening of @NMAAHC I was there for 1 of museums chief sponsors @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/XWw41G5nHO — kennerly (@kennerly) September 24, 2016

© 2018 USATODAY.COM