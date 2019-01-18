More than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets are being recalled because they could have pieces of wood inside. The problem was found after three people complained about it to the company.

The USDA said the recall is for 22-ounce bags of frozen PERDUE SimplySmart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets Gluten Free. They were shipped nationwide.

The ready-to-eat nuggets were produced on Oct. 25, 2018. They have a best by date of Oct. 25, 2019, and a UPC Bar Code 72745-80656. Consumers are urged to throw them away or return them to the store.

The USDA said there have been no reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (877) 727-3447.