Payne was 31. Orange County officials said a man was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder in connection to his death.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former NBA star Adreian Payne was shot and killed Monday morning in Orlando.

The news was first shared by former Ohio State star Jared Sullinger in a tweet. "Hate the news i received this morning... Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate (Adreian Payne)," he wrote.

Officials in Orange County confirmed in a statement that deputies were called to a home in Orlando around 1:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, the deputies found a 31-year-old, later identified as Payne, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the statement, 29-year-old Lawrence Dority was arrested in connection to the shooting. Online Orange County records show he is charged with first-degree murder. Officials said Dority was at the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody, where he was interviewed by homicide detectives.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with Atlanta, Minnesota and Orlando. The Hawks drafted him No. 15 overall in 2014, traded him to the Timberwolves, and he averaged 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds as a potentially promising rookie.

The Magic waived the 6-foot-10 forward in January, 2018, after he was part of an ESPN report that detailed sexual assault allegations against former basketball and football players at the school.

Payne played professionally earlier this year for Juventus in Lithuania. He also played in Turkey, France, Greece and China.

Payne, who is from Dayton, Ohio, started in 94 of 138 games over four seasons for Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State. He averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds as a senior during the 2013-14 season.